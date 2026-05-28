Gov’t sees Pope’s slave trade admission as turning point in reparations debate

Government has described the recent apology by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV over the Holy See’s role in the transatlantic slave trade as a major moment in the global push for historical justice, truth and reconciliation.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on Thursday and signed by Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Ghana said the Pope’s acknowledgement represented “an act of moral courage” and an important contribution to ongoing international conversations about slavery, colonialism and reparatory justice.

“The Government of the Republic of Ghana warmly welcomes the historic statement by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV acknowledging and apologising for the role played by the Holy See in legitimising and sustaining the enslavement of Africans and the transatlantic slave trade,” the statement said.

According to the Presidency, the apology comes at a critical moment when the international community is engaging in “deeper reflection on the historical consequences of slavery and colonialism.”

The statement stressed that the effects of slavery continue to shape societies across the world centuries later.

“For five centuries, millions of Africans and people of African descent endured unimaginable suffering and dehumanisation through systems of racialised chattel enslavement whose effects continue to shape societies and communities across the world today,” it said.

Government noted that honest recognition of the past remains essential for healing and justice.

“Honest recognition of this painful history remains an essential step toward healing, reconciliation and a more just future,” the statement added.

The Presidency also linked the Pope’s remarks to growing international momentum around historical accountability, especially following the recent adoption of United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/80/250.

The resolution declared the trafficking and enslavement of Africans as “the gravest crime against humanity” and called for sustained international dialogue on justice, equality and remembrance.

According to government, discussions leading to the adoption of the resolution included difficult debates about the historical role of the Church and references to Papal Bulls connected to the slave trade.

“Against this background, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV’s apology is particularly significant and refreshing, as it demonstrates a willingness to confront difficult historical truths in the interest of justice, understanding and reconciliation,” the statement said.

The Presidency said Ghana remains deeply connected to the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade because of the forts and castles along its coast that served as holding points for enslaved Africans.

It said the country would continue to work with international partners, faith groups, civil society organisations and global stakeholders to advance efforts aimed at historical justice and restoration of human dignity.

Government also announced that Ghana will host a High-Level Consultative Conference in Accra from June 17 to 19, 2026, under the leadership of President John Mahama.

The conference is expected to focus on the next steps following the adoption of the UN resolution and sustaining global engagement on historical justice and remembrance.

President Mahama, according to the statement, expressed appreciation to Pope Leo XIV “for this significant step” and reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to promoting “truth, healing and a shared commitment to humanity.”

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