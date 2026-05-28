Pope Leo XIV’s slave trade apology sparks fresh push for global justice – Gov’t

Government has welcomed what it describes as a historic apology by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV over the role of the Holy See in the transatlantic slave trade.

It says the statement could mark a major turning point in the global campaign for historical justice and reconciliation.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on Thursday, government said the Pope’s acknowledgement of the Church’s role in “legitimising and sustaining the enslavement of Africans and the transatlantic slave trade” represents “an act of moral courage” and an important contribution to the global pursuit of truth, dignity and justice.

The statement said Ghana recognises Pope Leo XIV’s longstanding commitment to “service, compassion and the dignity of the human person,” adding that he has consistently promoted “social justice, solidarity with the vulnerable, dialogue across communities and moral responsibility.”

According to government, the Pope’s apology comes at a critical time as the international community deepens discussions around the historical consequences of slavery and colonialism.

“For five centuries, millions of Africans and people of African descent endured unimaginable suffering and dehumanisation through systems of racialised chattel enslavement whose effects continue to shape societies and communities across the world today,” the statement said.

It stressed that honest recognition of that painful history remains essential for healing and reconciliation.

The Presidency noted that President John Mahama considers the acknowledgement “particularly significant,” saying it reinforces the growing international understanding that confronting historical injustices requires “truth-telling and moral responsibility.”

Government also linked the Pope’s statement to the recent adoption of United Nations Resolution A/RES/80/250, which declared the trafficking and enslavement of Africans as “the gravest crime against humanity.”

According to the statement, the resolution marked “an important moment” in global efforts to preserve historical memory and sustain international dialogue on justice, dignity and equality for Africans and people of African descent.

The Presidency revealed that during negotiations on the resolution, debates emerged over historical references tied to the Church’s involvement in the slave trade, including Papal Bulls.

Against that backdrop, government described Pope Leo XIV’s apology as “particularly significant and refreshing,” saying it demonstrates a willingness “to confront difficult historical truths in the interest of justice, understanding and reconciliation.”

Ghana said it remains deeply connected to the history and legacy of the slave trade, noting that the country’s forts and castles remain enduring reminders of one of humanity’s darkest chapters.

The statement added that Ghana is committed to working with international partners, faith communities, civil society organisations and global stakeholders to advance historical justice, remembrance and the restoration of human dignity.

Government also announced that Ghana will host a High-Level Consultative Conference in Accra from June 17 to 19, 2026, under the leadership of President Mahama, to discuss next steps following the UN resolution and sustain global engagement on historical justice and remembrance.

President Mahama, according to the statement, expressed appreciation to Pope Leo XIV “for this significant step” and reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to promoting “truth, healing and a shared commitment to humanity.”

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