Need Worship releases new single ‘Overflow’ featuring Joseph Gordon

Husband-and-wife worship duo Patrick and Joy Ayertey, known in music circles as Need Worship, have released their latest single, ‘Overflow’, featuring Joseph Gordon.

The release follows a season of significant creative output for the duo, including their 2024 collaborations with Gospel heavyweights Joe Mettle and MOGMusic, as well as their 2025 release, ‘Swimming’.

Need Worship says ‘Overflow’ builds on their mission to spread the light of Jesus Christ through music.

The duo explains that the song was inspired by the progression of one’s spiritual walk, moving from ‘Swimming’ in the glory of God to reaching a state of total and abundant overflow. They describe the song as a powerful invitation for listeners to go deeper into God’s presence and experience the fullness of His grace.

“Our prayer is that everyone who listens to ‘Overflow’ experiences a profound encounter with the Holy Spirit,” said Patrick and Joy. “We believe this is a season for God’s people to experience a move of His spirit that goes beyond their expectations.”

Since the inception of their ministry during the pandemic, Need Worship has impacted thousands of lives across the globe through their online platforms.

From their debut single Take Glory to their acclaimed album Sounds from the Secret Place, the duo has consistently delivered music anchored in faith, hope and an uncompromising dedication to worship.

‘Overflow’ is now available on all major digital streaming platforms. Listen to ‘Overflow’ HERE.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.