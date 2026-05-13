Kofi Ennin releases inspiring new single ‘Overflow’

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Emmanuel Kofi Ennin has officially released his new single, 'Overflow'.

The track, captured during the live recording of his project, “To the King 2025”, serves as a powerful declaration of faith and abundance.

Recorded live at the Asbury Dunwell Church in Accra, 'Overflow' is more than just a song. It is a spiritual encounter. Written and composed by Kofi Ennin, the piece reflects his unique multi-genre approach to worship and his dedication to creating “transgenerational kingdom sounds” that resonate across age groups and backgrounds.

Inspired by the words of Psalm 42:8, Ennin’s latest offering is driven by a passion for God’s transformative power. Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, Kofi Ennin shared a message of hope:

“By faith, we believe and by faith we receive. Whatever your expectations are, I pray for faith to believe in the God of the overflow. This is your season of abundance.”

The single captures the divine atmosphere of the live worship experience, inviting listeners to move from a place of want to a place of spiritual abundance.

The official audio and video for “Overflow” are available on all major streaming platforms.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.