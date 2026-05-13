Three persons arrested for allegedly selling explicit images of children

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three persons in the Ashanti Region over their alleged involvement in child sexual exploitation, after investigations uncovered the production and sale of explicit images and videos involving children.

According to police, the case came to light following the arrest of a sex offender in Australia, which led authorities to discover indecent materials allegedly purchased from individuals in Ghana involving four children aged between six and 13 years.

Investigators revealed that two of the suspects arrested in the Ashanti Region are the mother and elder brother of two of the victims, aged seven and 13.

Another suspect was arrested in the Bono Region, where two additional victims aged six and seven were rescued.

Police disclosed that Interpol Accra received intelligence in January 2026 from Interpol Canberra and the Crimes Against Children Unit of Interpol concerning a child exploitation case linked to Ghana.

According to the Criminal Investigations Department, intelligence provided by the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation Victim Identification Team indicated that an Australian suspect arrested in 2025 had allegedly received child sexual exploitation materials from persons based in Ghana.

Police investigations further established that the suspect reportedly transferred money to facilitators in Ghana in exchange for exploitative content involving children.

Authorities in Australia subsequently requested assistance from the Ghana Police Service to rescue the victims and apprehend the suspects connected to the network.

Further investigations by Interpol Accra, together with the Child Digital Forensics and Cybercrime Units under the supervision of the CID Headquarters, led to the arrest of the suspects and the rescue of the children.

Police say investigations into the matter are ongoing.

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