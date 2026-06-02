VRA CEO named energy sector Chief Executive of the Year at 10th Ghana CEO Summit

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Mr Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo, has been honoured as Energy Sector Chief Executive of the Year at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.
This marks the second consecutive time Mr Obeng-Kenzo has received the accolade at the Summit, having first been recognised in 2025. The award highlights his continued leadership and influence within Ghana’s energy sector.
He was recognised for his exemplary leadership, strategic direction, and significant contribution to the growth and transformation of the country’s energy industry.
The award was presented by Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, and was met with applause from attendees at the ceremony.
According to the organisers, the award celebrates outstanding leadership by a chief executive in Ghana’s energy sector whose work has significantly contributed to national socio-economic development. VRA was also commended for its role in reliably supplying electricity to meet rising national demand in 2025, and for its contribution to affordable power generation in Ghana and the wider West African sub-region.
The recognition further underscores Mr Obeng-Kenzo’s leadership in strengthening operational efficiency and reinforcing VRA’s position as a key driver of Ghana’s socio-economic development.
A VRA delegation attended the ceremony, including Mr Samuel Kwesi Fletcher, Deputy Chief Executive (Services); Mr Jacob Fosu Kyei, Director of Procurement; Ms Clement Boakye, Director of Corporate Strategy; Ms Joyce Offei Asiedu, Director of Human Resources; and other officials.
As part of its sponsorship package, VRA also showcased its value-added services and training programmes offered at the VRA Academy at designated exhibition booths, enhancing its visibility and engagement with stakeholders.
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