VRA Academy targets engineering skills gap through ECREE Regional Training programme

The Volta River Authority(VRA) says it is stepping up efforts to help bridge Ghana’s engineering skills gap through the activities of the VRA Academy and strategic regional training initiatives.

Chief Learning Officer at the VRA Academy, Kingsley Gyamfi, says the Authority is focused on building local technical capacity to support the country’s growing energy and engineering sectors.

Speaking to Joy Business on the sidelines of the ECREE Regional Training Programme and Workshop on Clean Mini-Grids, Design, Installation and Maintenance, Mr. Gyamfi stressed the urgent need to develop more engineers and technical professionals to drive Ghana’s industrial transformation and renewable energy agenda.

According to him, the energy sector is evolving rapidly, making it necessary for institutions to invest in practical training and continuous professional development for young people.

He explained that the VRA Academy is positioning itself as a centre for engineering and technical excellence by providing industry-focused training programmes aimed at equipping participants with hands-on skills and real-world experience.

Mr. Gyamfi noted that Ghana and the wider West African sub-region face a shortage of specialised engineering professionals, particularly in renewable energy, power systems and technical maintenance.

He said the VRA Academy intends to work closely with regional and international partners to expose trainees to modern technologies and best practices in the energy industry.

“The country needs more technically skilled professionals to support industrialisation and the growing transition toward cleaner energy systems,” he stated.

The ECREE Regional Training Programme brought together engineers, energy experts, policymakers and technical trainees from across the sub-region to discuss sustainable energy solutions and capacity building within the renewable energy space.

Participants were taken through practical sessions on mini-grid systems, renewable energy integration, installation techniques and maintenance procedures as part of efforts to strengthen technical expertise across West Africa.

The initiative forms part of broader regional efforts to promote sustainable energy development while creating opportunities for young professionals within the engineering and power sectors.

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