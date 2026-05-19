Over 16 NPP members arrested over social media commentary – Oppong Nkrumah alleges

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi and former Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has alleged that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government has arrested more than 16 members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) since assuming office.
Speaking on Joy FM Midday News on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, Mr Oppong Nkrumah claimed the individuals were detained and subjected to unfair treatment over social media comments deemed unfavourable to the government.
“Over sixteen NPP persons have been arrested for simply making comments on social media or posting things on social media that the government finds unpalatable,” he claimed.
He made the allegations while commenting on the recent arrest and detention of the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.
“In the case of Kwame Baffoe Abronye, he was earlier arrested, denied bail... and now, Abronye has been detained from last Wednesday till today as I am speaking to you,” he added.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah also alleged that since the arrest of Abronye DC, his family members, political associates, and legal team had been denied access to him.
READ ALSO: Abronye DC remanded for 2 weeks over alleged offensive publications
The MP further accused the government of “using arrest, detention, remand as a tool to suppress voices that they do not feel comfortable with.”
“The whole idea is to intimidate people and ensure that everybody keeps quiet when they are failing on delivering on the promises they made to the Ghanaian people,” he added.
According to him, the NPP would respond through public advocacy and legal channels.
“We will use the platforms of public advocacy to call that out as well while we do what is necessary through the judicial system,” he stated.
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