“Asiedu Nketia could rise even higher” — Bole Palace remarks reignite succession speculation

Comments made on behalf of the overlord of Bole, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I, during National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s tour of the Savannah Region have intensified political speculation about the veteran politician’s future ambitions within the governing party.

Speaking during Mr Asiedu Nketia’s stop in Bole as part of his nationwide “Thank You Tour,” Tingawura Seidu Abudu Sampson, who is also a member of the Council of State, conveyed a message of appreciation from the Bolewura and suggested that the NDC Chairman could one day rise to the highest political office in the country.

The Bolewura, who was unable to personally receive the NDC Chairman due to another engagement in Tamale, reportedly expressed gratitude for what he described as Mr Asiedu Nketia’s longstanding support for President John Dramani Mahama throughout his political journey.

According to Tingawura Sampson, the traditional ruler acknowledged the role Mr Asiedu Nketia had played in supporting Mr Mahama “from the beginning up to this point” and encouraged him to continue offering that support to the President and the governing NDC administration.

The remarks, however, drew attention when the Council of State member suggested that those who help others rise to high office often receive similar blessings in return.

“Any son who supports a father to rise to the highest level will also receive prayers and blessings to rise to that same level, and possibly even surpass it in future,” he stated.

He further indicated that the Bolewura believed Mr Asiedu Nketia’s efforts and sacrifices for the party and the country “would not go unrewarded,” adding that traditional prayers and blessings were being offered on his behalf.

The comments have since generated fresh political discussion, particularly as speculation continues within NDC circles over possible succession dynamics beyond President Mahama’s current administration.

Although Mr Asiedu Nketia has never publicly declared any intention to contest for the presidency, political observers and sections of the public have increasingly linked his nationwide “Thank You Tour” and recent grassroots engagements to broader political calculations within the ruling party.

Some critics and political opponents have openly alleged that the tour is also helping to position the longtime party strategist for a possible future presidential bid — claims neither confirmed nor directly addressed by the NDC Chairman.

Mr Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as “General Mosquito,” remains one of the most influential figures within the NDC, having served the party in several leadership roles over the years, including General Secretary before becoming National Chairman.

His ongoing regional tours have largely focused on thanking supporters, engaging traditional authorities and interacting with party grassroots following the NDC’s return to power in the 2024 general elections.

During the Savannah Regional leg of the tour, he held meetings with chiefs, opinion leaders and party supporters across Salaga, Kpalbe, Buipe, Daboya, Damongo, Sawla and Bole.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.