GNFS contains fire outbreak at Coral Paint head office in Adabraka

Audio By Carbonatix
Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service from the Industrial Area Fire Station have contained a commercial fire outbreak at the Coral Paint Headquarters at Adabraka in Accra.
The GNFS said the incident occurred on Saturday, May 16, 2026, involving a recording studio located on the second floor of the building.
According to the Service, the distress call was received through the Fire Master Control at 12:38 pm, with firefighters arriving at the scene at 12:49 pm.
“Preliminary investigations point to an electrical fault as the cause of the fire,” the GNFS stated.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 1:46 pm and fully extinguished it within three minutes, preventing the fire from spreading to other sections of the building.
“Parts of the wooden decorations and studio equipment were damaged, but no injuries or casualties were recorded,” the Service added.
The GNFS further commended the swift response of the firefighters, noting that their timely intervention helped minimise damage and avert what could have developed into a major commercial fire incident.
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