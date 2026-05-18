National

GNFS honours Director of Logistics DCFO Heroine Sekyere Boakye after 36 years of dedicated service

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  18 May 2026 1:07pm
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The Ghana National Fire Service has organised a ceremonial pull-out event in honour of its outgoing Director of Logistics, DCFO Heroine Sekyere Boakye, in recognition of her exceptional 36 years of dedicated and meritorious service to the institution.

The ceremony brought together Directors of the Service, senior officers from sister security agencies, family members, friends and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate the retiring officer’s immense contribution to the development and operational growth of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Over the course of her distinguished career, DCFO Heroine Sekyere Boakye played a key role in supervising the completion of several major infrastructural and operational projects within the Service.

Officials noted that the projects significantly improved the operational efficiency and overall development of the GNFS, enhancing its ability to effectively deliver on its mandate of protecting lives and property.

Her dedication, leadership and professionalism were widely praised during the event, with many describing her career as one marked by discipline, commitment and excellence.

In her farewell address, the outgoing Director expressed heartfelt appreciation to former and current leadership of the Service for the support she received throughout her years of service.

She also thanked colleague Directors, officers and personnel she worked closely with, stating that their guidance, cooperation and encouragement played a major role in shaping her successful career within the Service.

DCFO Heroine Sekyere Boakye further encouraged younger officers to remain steadfast, disciplined and committed to professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The Chief Fire Officer, Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sapong, paid glowing tribute to the retiring Director, commending her for her outstanding contribution, unwavering dedication and exemplary service to the institution over the years.

According to the Chief Fire Officer, the legacy and achievements of DCFO Heroine Sekyere Boakye would continue to serve as a source of inspiration to younger officers within the Ghana National Fire Service.

The occasion also provided an opportunity to honour Assistant Chief Fire Officer Two (ACFO II) Tetteh Doku, who retired after serving the Ghana National Fire Service in various capacities for more than three decades. He concluded his service as an Accounts Officer at the National Headquarters.

Chief Fire Officer Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sapong praised ACFO II Tetteh Doku for his humility, diligence and meticulous attention to duty throughout his career.

She described him as a model officer whose integrity and commitment to excellence earned him admiration and respect within the Service.

She further wished both retiring officers success and fulfilment in their retirement, expressing confidence that their legacy of commitment and service would continue to have a lasting impact on the institution.

As part of the farewell celebration, the two senior officers were presented with a number of gifts in appreciation of their invaluable service and dedication to the Ghana National Fire Service.

The items included ceremonial fireman’s axes, citations, cash donations, deep freezers and several other parting gifts from the Service and well-wishers.

The Ghana National Fire Service congratulated DCFO Heroine Sekyere Boakye and ACFO II Tetteh Doku on their remarkable achievements and enviable careers, while wishing them good health, peace and success in their retirement and future endeavours.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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