GPNet to hold ‘Photo Walk’ in Accra to celebrate visual storytelling

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Photojournalists Network (GPNet) has announced plans to host a major Photo Walk in Accra on Saturday, May 23, to promote visual storytelling, professional collaboration, and the role of photojournalism in strengthening Ghana’s democratic discourse.
The event, themed “The Great Photo Walk: Stories of Resilience, Culture, and Change,” is expected to attract photojournalists, multimedia journalists, photography students, and visual content creators from across the Greater Accra Region.
According to organisers, participants will gather at the Independence Square at 7:00 am before moving through several notable locations in Accra’s Central Business District, including Makola Market and James Town Beach. The walk is expected to conclude at Lavinda Hill at about 1:00 pm GMT.
Organisers say the initiative is intended not only to celebrate photography as a storytelling tool but also to encourage peer learning, reinforce ethical standards, and deepen public appreciation for the work of visual journalists.
The event will conclude with a mini-talk featuring selected renowned photojournalists, followed by a networking session during which participants’ images will be reviewed and discussed.
In a statement announcing the event, GPNet President David Andoh emphasised the importance of visual journalism in an age increasingly shaped by misinformation.
"This walk is more than an outing with cameras,” said David Andoh. “It’s about reclaiming public space for honest visual narratives, building solidarity among practitioners, and showing the public the value of investing in quality photojournalism.”
Founded to address professional isolation and resource gaps affecting visual journalists, the Ghana Photojournalists Network serves as an umbrella body for photojournalists and visual storytellers working with established media organisations as well as freelance practitioners across the country.
Over the years, GPNet has focused on promoting ethical and safe practices in photojournalism, facilitating training workshops and mentorship opportunities for young photographers, and advocating for the welfare and rights of photojournalists in the line of duty.
The organisation has also sought to strengthen collaboration between visual journalists, media houses, non-governmental organisations, and cultural institutions.
GPNet members regularly contribute to both local and international media outlets, covering a broad range of issues including politics, health, culture, conflict, and human-interest stories that shape public understanding of Ghana and the wider West African sub-region.
Organisers say this year’s Photo Walk is particularly significant because of the growing need for credible visual storytelling to combat misinformation and promote accountability in society.
The network has extended invitations to media organisations, civil society groups, photography enthusiasts, and members of the public to participate in the event and engage with practitioners.
Images captured during the walk will be shared on GPNet’s official social media platforms under the hashtag #GPNPhotoWalk2026.
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