IGP Yohuno ‘doubles’ police academy intake for officers for Course 54

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has doubled the Police Academy intake for Police Cadet Officer Course 54 to a record number of 700 for this year.

The Police Academy has been admitting an average of 300 to 400 for each intake in the past but the current IGP has doubled the intake to a record number of 700 for the current intake for Course 54.

Information gathered by Graphic Online indicates that Course 51 admitted 308 officers, Course 52 admitted 344 officers, and Course 53 admitted 432 officers.

The unprecedented expansion of Course 54 has activated both residential and non-residential training models to accommodate the more than 700 cadet officers for the historic Course 54 intake.

The move marks the largest single cadet admission in the history of the academy.



Graphic Online understands that the police administration’s move was aimed at ensuring that accommodation challenges do not deny qualified Chief Inspectors, many of whom are said to have “stagnated” in their ranks for years, the opportunity to rise into senior leadership positions within the service.

Some critics have said the arrangement was unusual, but sources within the police administration have told Graphic Online that there is absolutely nothing new about the residential and non-residential model.

According to the administration, similar arrangements were introduced years ago whenever cadet numbers exceeded accommodation capacity.

Records indicate that under retired IGP Paul Tawiah Quaye in 2011, both residential and non-residential models were adopted, while retired IGP P.K. Acheampong also distributed cadet officers across training institutions in Accra, Winneba and Pwalugu to deal with accommodation pressures — despite the fact that cadet numbers at the time were far lower.

“The immediate past IGP (Dr George Akuffo Dampare) also employed both residential and non-residential models during cadet training exercises. So there is nothing strange about the current arrangement,” a source close to the administration said.



The source said attempts to suggest the arrangement was problematic were therefore not well grounded.

Rather, many officers within the service are praising the foresight and progressive leadership of IGP Yohuno and POMAB for refusing to use infrastructure limitations as an excuse to block career progression opportunities for deserving officers, the source added.

“This administration believes opportunities must be created for qualified officers and not restricted because of accommodation limitations,” the source stressed.

The source said globally, police institutions are shifting from residential-based training to non-residential model of training.



Unlike the training of fresh recruits, which emphasises bonding, esprit de corps, institutional culture and de-individualisation, continuous training in the shape of career progression is apt for a blend of residential and non-residential model of training, it added.

It said for the first time under the current administration, all 7,500 Chief Inspectors in the service were allowed to sit for the Police Academy Entrance Examination — a major break from previous restrictive systems.

Following the amnesty granted by the President to the candidates who scored between 50 and 52 marks, in addition to those who scored between 53 and 75 marks, a total of 1,063 officers successfully qualified for admission.



Additional officers promoted as under-cadets, as well as personnel who distinguished themselves in operational duties and crime-fighting activities, have also been recommended for admission.

Assurance

The police administration further assured officers that all qualified personnel placed under Courses 54, 55 and 56 would eventually undergo cadet training.



To support the massive intake, additional accommodation facilities have been secured within Accra, while officers residing within the Police Depot and Tesano enclaves would have the option of participating as non-residential cadets while fully taking part in all training activities.

The administration also assured officers that transportation and logistical arrangements are being put in place to ensure no officer suffers any inconvenience during the training period.

In another major intervention, the IGP has approved the expansion of academy staff strength, including kitchen staff and support personnel, to adequately cater for the welfare and operational demands of the large intake.



"Fully furnished lecture halls and training facilities have also been prepared to ensure effective instruction, discipline and a conducive learning environment throughout the six-to-nine-month programme.

"At the end of the day, we will not compromise standards as adequate preparations have been made to ensure efficiency, discipline and high-quality training delivery," it added.

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