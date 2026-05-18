Kwakye Ofosu accuses Ghana Bar Association of political partiality

Government spokesperson and Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has launched a scathing attack on the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

He is accusing the legal body of political bias and hypocrisy following its silence over alleged verbal attacks on a judge by the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

In a Facebook post shared on Monday, May 18, Mr Kwakye Ofosu claimed that he had “long dismissed the Ghana Bar Association as an NPP grouping”, referring to the New Patriotic Party, Ghana’s main opposition party.

He suggested that the association’s response—or lack thereof—to recent remarks involving a judge demonstrated what he described as inconsistency and partisanship in its public interventions on matters of judicial concern.

According to him, the Bar Association would have issued an “immediate, uncompromising response” had the comments in question been made by individuals outside the opposition political establishment.

“They have been known to respond quickly to far less offensive commentary by non-NPP members,” he wrote, alleging a pattern of selective engagement depending on political affiliation.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu further claimed that the association’s silence in the present case reflects what he termed “insufferable duplicity”, arguing that it has previously reacted more forcefully to what he considered less serious incidents involving non-opposition figures.

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