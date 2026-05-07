Mahama, appointees donate GH¢6.1m to Mahama Cares Fund

Audio By Carbonatix
Government has transferred GH¢6.1 million to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as Mahama Cares, following directives issued by President John Dramani Mahama, according to Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, May 7, Mr Kwakye Ofosu disclosed that the Controller and Accountant-General had formally notified the government that the amount had been deducted and transferred to the Fund in line with the President’s earlier directives to political appointees.
At the launch of the initiative last year, President Mahama pledged to donate six months of his salary to support the Fund and subsequently encouraged his appointees to contribute one month’s salary each.
The President also directed appointees who failed to meet the initial asset declaration deadline to forfeit three months of their salaries to the Fund.
Mr Kwakye Ofosu further indicated that arrangements are currently underway to transfer the final tranche of funds, which will cover deductions from appointees who defaulted on the asset declaration directive.
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