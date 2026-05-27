Eid al-Adha: Mahama urges youth to embrace discipline and national development values

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghana’s youth to embrace discipline, responsibility, and hard work as key pillars for national development.
Speaking during his Eid al-Adha message to the nation at Independence Square on Wednesday, May 27, the President encouraged young people to adopt positive values that would enable them to make meaningful contributions to society.
He said the country’s development depends largely on a generation that is focused on education, skills development, entrepreneurship, and service to humanity.
President Mahama also used the occasion to highlight the importance of moral leadership and peaceful coexistence, citing the life and example of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, as a source of inspiration for all Ghanaians.
“We are blessed to have the enduring example of our revered National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, whose life continues to inspire all Ghanaians through his humility, his compassion, his simplicity, his tolerance, and his peacebuilding. Let us emulate these noble virtues in our daily lives,” he said.
He added that the Chief Imam’s long-standing commitment to unity, tolerance, and compassion should serve as a guide for young people and the wider society.
The President further urged the youth to remain focused and avoid behaviours that could derail their ambitions, while contributing positively to the country’s social and economic progress.
His remarks formed part of national Eid celebrations marked by calls for unity, reflection, and renewed commitment to national cohesion.
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