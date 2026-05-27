Dr Bawumia urges Muslims to embrace sacrifice, compassion and unity during Eid-al-Adha

Former Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has extended Eid-al-Adha greetings to Muslims in Ghana and across the world, urging citizens to uphold the values of sacrifice, compassion and unity associated with the festival.

In a goodwill message shared to mark the occasion, Dr Bawumia reflected on the spiritual significance of Eid al-Adha, one of the most important celebrations in the Islamic calendar.

According to him, the festival serves as a reminder of the virtues of faith, obedience and selflessness in the lives of believers and society at large.

“On this sacred occasion, we are reminded of the power of sacrifice, obedience, and unwavering faith,” the former Vice-President wrote on Facebook.

Dr Bawumia also encouraged Ghanaians to use the period to demonstrate kindness and strengthen national unity, regardless of religious or political differences.

“May the spirit of Eid-al-Adha inspire us to give selflessly, uphold compassion, and strengthen the bonds that unite us as one people,” he stated.

He further prayed for peace, prosperity and blessings for families across the country as Muslims prepare to observe the festival through prayers, sacrifice and acts of charity.

“As we celebrate, may Allah accept our sacrifices and grant peace, prosperity, and blessings to every home,” he added.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command before a ram was provided in his place.

The celebration is traditionally marked by prayers, the slaughtering of animals, sharing with the needy, and gatherings among families and communities.

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