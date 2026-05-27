Restore public trust in democratic governance—Parliament urged

Parliament has been urged to support efforts aimed at restoring public trust in democratic governance through the effective implementation of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) in the country.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) for Tempane and Ho West, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba and Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, respectively, made the call in a joint statement on the floor of Parliament last Friday to commemorate the 2026 Open Government Week, observed from May 18 to 22.

They explained that when government institutions are open, accountable, and responsive to citizens, public confidence in state institutions and governance processes is strengthened.

“The Open Government Partnership remains a valuable platform for Ghana to deepen democratic governance and restore public trust. Ghana is building an ecosystem that connects national reforms with parliamentary openness, local innovation, civil society engagement, and citizen participation,” they said

The OGP is a multilateral initiative aimed at securing commitments from national and sub-national governments to promote open government, combat corruption, and improve governance. It is managed by a steering committee that includes representatives from governments and from civil society organisations.

Achievements

The legislators said the country’s participation in the OGP since 2011 had produced significant reforms in transparency and accountability.

They cited the passage and operationalisation of the Right to Information Act, the establishment of a Public Beneficial Ownership Register, and reforms in public financial management as some of the gains chalked up under the initiative.

They also enumerated Parliament’s role through the establishment of an Open Parliament Action Plan, an OGP Caucus, and an Open Parliament Steering Committee, chaired by the Speaker of Parliament.

The statement revealed that the country had received continental and global recognition for its reforms, including the African Regional Award at the 2023 OGP Global Summit in Tallinn, Estonia, for promoting accountability through the Public Accounts Committee and audit reforms.

Sustaining gains

The MPs, however, stressed that sustaining the gains required renewed political and financial commitment from both Parliament and the executive.

They called for deeper stakeholder engagement across all regions, the strengthening of Parliament’s institutional role in the OGP process, and the passage of pending legislative instruments needed to enhance transparency and accountability.

“It is imperative that we treat this implementation not as a donor-driven project but as a national reform agenda owned by Parliament, the executive, and the people of Ghana,” the MPs urged.

Beyond rhetoric

Contributing to the statement, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Effia, Isaac Boamah-Nyarko, said the OGP should go beyond rhetoric and become a practical tool for transparency and accountability.

He argued that governments must proactively brief citizens on critical national matters, insisting that open governance should be visible in the daily lives of Ghanaians rather than remain a theoretical concept.

The NDC MP for Kumbungu, Hamza Adam, outlined the progress made by the Parliamentary OGP Caucus since its establishment.

He said the caucus had engaged ministries, departments, and agencies to promote accountability, transparency, and citizen participation, adding that the initiative had already moved beyond rhetoric to practical engagement with institutions and civil society organisations.

Culture of silence, responsibility

The Second Deputy Minority Whip and NPP MP for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, expressed concern over what he described as a growing culture of silence in the country.

He stressed the need for free speech and cautioned against any actions that could discourage citizens from openly expressing concerns about governance and national issues.

The NDC MP for Kwesimintsim, Philip Fiifi Buckman, said democracy and open governance must be accompanied by responsibility.

While supporting broader citizen participation, he maintained that freedom of speech should be exercised within the confines of the law to safeguard peace and national stability.

“The constitution enjoins you to also act in a manner that is not detrimental to the peace of the state. We should act within the confines of the law. And that every man is free, but wherever that person finds himself, he is to abide by the law. So you can't just go about haywire saying anything you want,” he said.

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