National

Outstanding teacher and nurse arrears to be paid in four instalments – Controller and Accountant-General

Source: Myjoyonline  
  27 May 2026 10:28am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has announced the commencement of payments of outstanding arrears owed to education and health sector workers, following months of delays.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Department said the arrears, which date back to August 2024, will be paid in four equal instalments over the coming months.

According to the CAGD, each tranche will cover a portion of the accumulated arrears, with payments scheduled to run from May through August 2026.

The first instalment is expected to be completed by Friday, 29 May 2026.

Subsequent payments will follow in June, July, and August 2026, until all outstanding arrears are fully cleared.

“The Department further states that the remaining tranches will be paid in accordance with the approved schedule stated above,” the statement signed by Cephas N. Dosoo, Head of Public Relations, said.

The announcement is expected to bring relief to affected teachers and health workers who have been awaiting payment of their entitlements for several months.

While the statement did not provide the total number of beneficiaries or the exact value of arrears involved, the phased payment approach is aimed at ensuring full settlement without further delays.

“CAGD thanks all affected beneficiaries for their patience and forbearance,” the statement added.

Education Health ArrearsDownload

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group