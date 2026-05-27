Outstanding teacher and nurse arrears to be paid in four instalments – Controller and Accountant-General

Audio By Carbonatix
The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has announced the commencement of payments of outstanding arrears owed to education and health sector workers, following months of delays.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Department said the arrears, which date back to August 2024, will be paid in four equal instalments over the coming months.
According to the CAGD, each tranche will cover a portion of the accumulated arrears, with payments scheduled to run from May through August 2026.
The first instalment is expected to be completed by Friday, 29 May 2026.
Subsequent payments will follow in June, July, and August 2026, until all outstanding arrears are fully cleared.
“The Department further states that the remaining tranches will be paid in accordance with the approved schedule stated above,” the statement signed by Cephas N. Dosoo, Head of Public Relations, said.
The announcement is expected to bring relief to affected teachers and health workers who have been awaiting payment of their entitlements for several months.
While the statement did not provide the total number of beneficiaries or the exact value of arrears involved, the phased payment approach is aimed at ensuring full settlement without further delays.
“CAGD thanks all affected beneficiaries for their patience and forbearance,” the statement added.
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