Magistrate court remands two over alleged murder of suspected burglar 

Audio By Carbonatix
The Wenchi Magistrate Court has remanded two young men into prison custody for allegedly murdering an 18-year-old suspected burglar at Wenchi in the Bono Region.
The suspects, Mufatawu Seidu, 18, an electrician, and Salifu Abubakar, 22, a sprayer, are alleged to have assaulted Ibrahim Abu to death after accusing him of stealing a mobile phone.
They are to reappear before the court, presided over by His Worship Abdul Issah Wahab, on Monday, August 17, 2026, while police continue a manhunt for other alleged accomplices.
Prosecuting, Chief Inspector John Agyare told the court that on July 31, 2026, at about 1100 hours, the complainant, Hawa Seidu, a trader, accompanied by one Sadia Yusif, reported the matter at the Wenchi Police Station.
He said the complainant stated that on July 22, 2026, the deceased, who was her son, returned home and informed her that a group of about 15 young men, led by a suspect known only as “Achimota”, had severely assaulted him after accusing him of stealing a mobile phone.
Chief Insp. Agyare told the court that the suspect known as “Achimota”, who remains at large, allegedly used a taser to repeatedly shock the deceased, who later complained of severe bodily pains.
The prosecutor said that on July 31, 2026, at about 0900 hours, nine days after the alleged assault, Ibrahim Abu fell unconscious and was rushed to the Wenchi Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Chief Insp. Agyare said police officers proceeded to the hospital and found the body of the deceased on a stretcher in front of the mortuary, covered with a bed sheet.
He said the body had since been deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while police had intensified efforts to arrest the suspect known as “Achimota” and other alleged accomplices who remain at large.
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