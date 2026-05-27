National

Kwame Owusu Danso urges Sam George to focus on consumer protection in digital space

Source: Kareen Tei  
  27 May 2026 11:40am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Lawyer and Executive Director of Lands and Mines Watch Ghana, Kwame Owusu Danso, has called on the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, to adopt a more proactive approach to protecting consumers in Ghana’s digital and telecommunications sector.

Mr Danso made the remarks during an appearance on JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, May 27, amid public debate over the Bank of Ghana’s decision to suspend a proposed 0.75 per cent charge on direct wallet-to-bank transfers.

Commenting on the issue, Mr Danso said the Communications Minister must remain focused on matters affecting ordinary Ghanaians and ensure stronger protection for users of digital financial services.

“The Communications Minister must be up and doing. The Communications Minister, Hon. Sam George, he must be up and doing,” he said.

He argued that the minister appeared to be losing focus on key consumer-related issues and urged him to prioritise matters that directly affect citizens.

“It appears that he is taking his eyes off the ball, and I think that caution must be brought to him that he must always make sure that he has his eyes clearly fixed on what is relevant because it appears he is dabbling in irrelevant matters within that space, and we don’t want that to happen,” Mr Danso stated.

He further stressed that vulnerable groups, including traders, commercial drivers and teachers, rely on the sector ministry to safeguard their interests in an increasingly digital economy.

“The market woman needs protection, the ‘trotro’ driver needs protection, the teacher needs protection, and they can get this protection if the sector minister provides that protection for them, and that is why I am saying that the sector minister must be up and doing,” he added.

The proposed levy, which was scheduled to take effect on June 1, would have applied to transfers from mobile money wallets to bank accounts.

However, the Bank of Ghana later suspended implementation of the charge following public backlash and concerns raised by stakeholders, explaining that the decision was intended to allow for further consultations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group