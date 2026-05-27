Kwame Owusu Danso urges Sam George to focus on consumer protection in digital space

Lawyer and Executive Director of Lands and Mines Watch Ghana, Kwame Owusu Danso, has called on the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, to adopt a more proactive approach to protecting consumers in Ghana’s digital and telecommunications sector.

Mr Danso made the remarks during an appearance on JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, May 27, amid public debate over the Bank of Ghana’s decision to suspend a proposed 0.75 per cent charge on direct wallet-to-bank transfers.

Commenting on the issue, Mr Danso said the Communications Minister must remain focused on matters affecting ordinary Ghanaians and ensure stronger protection for users of digital financial services.

“The Communications Minister must be up and doing. The Communications Minister, Hon. Sam George, he must be up and doing,” he said.

He argued that the minister appeared to be losing focus on key consumer-related issues and urged him to prioritise matters that directly affect citizens.

“It appears that he is taking his eyes off the ball, and I think that caution must be brought to him that he must always make sure that he has his eyes clearly fixed on what is relevant because it appears he is dabbling in irrelevant matters within that space, and we don’t want that to happen,” Mr Danso stated.

He further stressed that vulnerable groups, including traders, commercial drivers and teachers, rely on the sector ministry to safeguard their interests in an increasingly digital economy.

“The market woman needs protection, the ‘trotro’ driver needs protection, the teacher needs protection, and they can get this protection if the sector minister provides that protection for them, and that is why I am saying that the sector minister must be up and doing,” he added.

The proposed levy, which was scheduled to take effect on June 1, would have applied to transfers from mobile money wallets to bank accounts.

However, the Bank of Ghana later suspended implementation of the charge following public backlash and concerns raised by stakeholders, explaining that the decision was intended to allow for further consultations.

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