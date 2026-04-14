Ghana, Regional partners explore improved climate resilience strategies

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has reiterated Ghana’s commitment to strengthening collaboration on climate services and meteorological systems during a courtesy call by a high-level technical delegation.
The delegation comprised representatives from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the ECOWAS Commission, AGRHYMET Regional Climate Centre, and the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA), as part of efforts to deepen regional cooperation on climate monitoring and early warning systems.
The Minister described the engagement as timely, stressing Ghana’s readiness to enhance partnerships, build technical capacity, and leverage digital innovation to improve climate data systems.
He also highlighted the establishment of a Climate Change Secretariat to coordinate national responses to environmental challenges.
The five-day mission, running from April 13 to 17, will focus on technical consultations, capacity assessments, and the development of joint programmes aimed at strengthening meteorological and hydrological services across West Africa.
The delegation was led by Dr Dayo Guiguigbaza-Kossigan and included experts from WMO, ECOWAS, AGRHYMET, and senior officials from Ghana’s meteorological and digital governance institutions.
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