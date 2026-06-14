Hamilton wins first grand prix for Ferrari

An emotional Lewis Hamilton took his first victory for Ferrari in a compelling Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix as championship leader Kimi Antonelli retired from second place with four laps to go.

It was a dramatic end to a gripping race, with tension and jeopardy throughout, as Hamilton secured his first victory since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, when he was still driving for Mercedes.

The win turned on a virtual safety-car (VSC) period, which allowed Hamilton, on a different pit-stop strategy to Mercedes, to pit and retain the lead.

Meanwhile, Antonelli had just passed Russell for second place with five laps to go after a race-long battle when his car ground to a halt because of an electrical shutdown.

Russell finished second, and McLaren's Lando Norris was third in the first all-British podium since the 1968 US Grand Prix.

Hamilton said over the radio: "Grazie a tutti. You've helped me achieve this dream. I am so proud of you. To my family, I love you, and to the fans, thank you for continuing to remind me who I am."

The key stories of a momentous race were:

Confirmation of Hamilton and Ferrari's return to the front

Antonelli's first problem of the year provided much-needed luck for Russell

A touch of irony as to the cause of the VSC that turned the race for Hamilton

Without the VSC, Hamilton's three-stop strategy - compared with the two of Russell and Antonelli - would have had him catching the two Mercedes and contesting for the victory in the closing laps.

Instead, the VSC allowed him to save 10 seconds on a stop and come out still in the lead, then pull away on fresher tyres.

Hamilton's victory, in combination with Antonelli's retirement, narrowed the seven-time champion's deficit in the championship to 41 points.

Russell also closes in on Antonelli and is now 50 points behind the Italian.

Asked about where it ranked among his 106 career victories, Hamilton said: "They are all special in their own way. But this one is something else. I watched Ferrari have all that success when I was younger, watching it on TV. As I have been racing, I've always watched the screens and wondered what it would be like to win in that car, and now it has come.

"Everyone has worked hard for it, and everyone deserves it. I am forever grateful to them, and this is just the first of, I hope, many. Great pit stops today, great strategy. The car felt fantastic. Forza Ferrari."

Alonso's retirement delivers win to Hamilton

The previous all-British podium was at the 1968 US Grand Prix when Jackie Stewart won from Graham Hill and John Surtees

For a long time, the race seemed to be heading the way of one of the Mercedes drivers, as Russell converted his pole position into a lead from Hamilton and Antonelli at the start, and the two raced in that order for almost the first half of the race.

The divergent strategies of the three cars became apparent as soon as Hamilton pitted on lap 11 to change his soft tyres.

Russell and Antonelli had started on the medium compound, but Mercedes chose to bring them in after Hamilton to protect track position, even though the team's radio communications made it obvious they knew they were on a different strategy.

When Hamilton pitted for a second time on lap 27, Antonelli began to pressure Russell for the lead, closing right up on his team-mate and trying a couple of times to pass into Turn One.

But the two drivers were warned not to waste too much time fighting in the context of their battle with Hamilton.

Russell stopped for a final time on lap 36, Antonelli a lap later, handing the lead to Hamilton, who still had one stop to make.

Hamilton's job initially looked like it was to lose as little time as possible to the advancing Mercedes on their fresher tyres, before pitting, dropping to third, and trying to catch them again.

But Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin broke down at Turn Nine on lap 40, prompting the deployment of a VSC to recover the car safely.

Under a VSC, cars have to slow down and maintain their gaps, so a pit stop takes relatively less time than under racing conditions.

Hamilton had a 14-second lead, and that was enough margin to stop under the VSC and come out still in front.

It put him in a strong position, out front and with tyres that were eight laps fresher. Only a problem now could cost him a victory, and the car ran like clockwork to the end for Ferrari's first victory since Mexico 2024.

There were two small ironies. Hamilton's win was Ferrari's first in Spain since 2013, when the man who delivered it was Alonso, whose retirement triggered the VSC that led to this next one for his old arch-rival.

And the post-race interviews were conducted by Nico Rosberg, Hamilton's former Mercedes team-mate, with whom he had also had an acrimonious relationship when they were in the same team, and 10 years since the pair crashed together on the first lap of this race when competing for the title.

Luck turns at Mercedes

At Mercedes, it was a tale of mixed fortunes.

Russell would probably have won the race had it not been for the VSC, but until Antonelli's retirement, it looked as if he would once again have to accept second best to his young team-mate, who has had such a sensational turnaround of form this year.

Russell needed a good weekend after a difficult run of form and results, and on a competitive level, he has had one.

And for a long time, it looked like he would secure his second win of the year, only for the VSC to turn the race on its head.

He weathered the first wave of pressure from Antonelli mid-race and looked on course for victory.

But once the VSC vaulted Hamilton to the front, Russell remained under pressure from Antonelli, and the 19-year-old passed him into Turn One with five laps to go.

No sooner had Antonelli moved into second place than luck turned against him, and the car ground to a halt between Turns Five and Six.

His retirement moved McLaren's Norris into the final podium position. The world champion had been close behind Antonelli for much of the race, but not quite close enough to challenge.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fourth, from McLaren's Oscar Piastri and the second Red Bull of Isack Hadjar.

In contrast to Hamilton's joy, his team-mate Charles Leclerc retired from sixth place when his Ferrari lost its power steering at about the same time Antonelli stopped.

Alpine's Franco Colapinto was handed a 10-second time penalty after the race for a yellow-flag infringement.

The Argentine finished eighth on the road, but the penalty dropped him down to 10th, promoting Racing Bulls team-mates Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad to eighth and ninth respectively.

Top 10

1. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

2. George Russell (Mercedes)

3. Lando Norris (McLaren)

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

6. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)

7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

8. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

9. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)

10. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)

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