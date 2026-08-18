2026 U20 WWC: ‘We are in a tough group’ – Black Princesses’ Linda Owusu Ansah

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Black Princesses captain Linda Owusu Ansah has admitted her side is in a very difficult group for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Ghana are headed for their eighth successive tournament at the U-20 level following their qualification for this year's competition.

Owusu Ansah scored the goal that sealed the team's qualification in Kampala against Uganda but admits their tournament won't come easy.

"I won't lie; we are in a very tough group. France, Korea Republic and Ecuador are all great football nations, but we will try our best to make it out of the group stages," she told FIFA.

"We know it will be a huge challenge for us, but we are Ghana, and we always love challenges."

She will be hoping to bring her experience from the just-ended Women's Africa Cup of Nations, where she helped the Black Queens to the quarterfinal stage and also seal a playoff spot for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

⁠⁠"I feel like taking part of the WAFCON will help in my World Cup preparation in the sense that I will be able to train and play with very experienced players and learn a lot from them, so coming into the U-20 World Cup, I will be coming with a little bit of experience," she added.

The Black Princesses, led by Charles Sampson, will open their campaign against Ecuador on September 6, 2026, before taking on Korea Republic and France in the other group fixtures.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.