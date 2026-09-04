I’m honoured to play at my second U-20 Women’s World Cup – Alex Tay

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - SEPTEMBER 2: Alexandra Tay of Ghana attempts a kick during a Group E match between Ghana and Austria as part of FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024 at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo on September 2, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Black Princesses defender Alexandra Tay says she feels honoured to be called up for another U-20 Women's World Cup.

The centre-back was part of the national team which played in the last World Cup two years ago in Colombia.

Two years on, Tay is named in the Black Princesses team for the 2026 edition to be played in Poland, with Charles Sampson's side hoping to make it out of the group for the first time.

She has been speaking ahead of her return to the global stage.

"The training has been very good...I spoke to some FIFA officials, and I shared that the motivation behind the group is really strong right now," she said.

"Now that we are in Poland, it's a good mix of excitement and also kind of this real desire to compete and to hunt for something that we haven't done before. So, I think we are ready to go.

"I was extremely humbled, and I'm always honoured to represent Ghana, and to play in a second U-20 World Cup is an extreme privilege, and I'm incredibly grateful to be here. I think the experience in 2024 in Colombia really emphasised to me how important it is to focus on each game.

"We have our first game on Sunday, and I think that has to be our first focus. We have to look towards that, and then we take it step by step from there, but that has to be our first priority before we can look at anything else."

Tay was also a part of the Black Queens squad of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Princesses face Ecuador in their opening game before facing South Korea and France in their other group games.

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