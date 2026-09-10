FIFA U-20 World Cup: Princesses showed character-Head Coach

Head Coach Charles Sampson says his Black Princesses showed their true character as they bounced back from their opening defeat to beat South Korea 3-1 at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Ghana had suffered a 3-0 loss to Ecuador in their Group C opener but responded in style in their second game to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage alive.

"The team really showed up. They showed the character that we know they have in the team; the belief they have for themselves and each other and today they exhibited it exactly how it should be," Sampson said after the game.

"They made up their mind that we were going to take this game and that is what happened."

The Princesses had to wait until the second half to find the breakthrough after a goalless first half. Captain Sarah Nyarko opened the scoring with a long-range effort in the 52nd minute before Ivy Osei Owusu doubled the lead three minutes later. Substitute Ruth Amponsah added a third in the 84th minute.

Despite the pressure of needing a result to stay in the competition, Sampson insists his team is focused on their ultimate goal.

"Pressure is part of it. We don't let that destabilise us. We came here with an aim, and we know from long that we have these three countries to play," he added.

"Unfortunately, we didn't get the result we wanted in the first game. We have now got a result that brings us back into the game. So, we are approaching the France game to get the points that are needed to go further."

The win moves Ghana to three points in Group C, setting up a decisive final group clash against France on September 12, 2026, where a positive result could secure qualification to the next round.

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