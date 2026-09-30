Man allegedly swallows five SIM cards to conceal evidence after arrest

Audio By Carbonatix
A 27-year-old man has allegedly swallowed five SIM cards after he was arrested with five mobile phones suspected to have been stolen, the Central East Regional Police Command has disclosed.
The suspect, identified as Awudu Baba, was arrested at a police checkpoint along the Kasoa-Bawjiase Highway at about midnight on September 19.
According to the Central East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Nchor, Police officers found five smartphones of different brands in the suspect’s possession during the arrest.
The phones included an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Samsung A12.
Police also found five SIM cards in his possession.
DCOP Nchor said the suspect, upon realising that he was about to be arrested, allegedly removed the SIM cards from the phones and swallowed them in an attempt to conceal evidence.
During further investigations, the Regional Police Commander established that the phones were allegedly stolen from Awutu Bawjiase in the Central Region.
The Police have since intensified efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft and determine the rightful owners of the recovered devices.
The Central East Regional Police Command is consequently appealing to residents who may have lost their mobile phones in the Awutu Bawjiase area to report to the command.
Persons who believe their phones may be among those recovered are encouraged to contact the police and provide relevant details to facilitate identification and retrieval of their property.
The suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue.
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