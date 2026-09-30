GPRTU taskforce clamps down on unapproved fares at Kasoa

Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) taskforce has intensified monitoring of commercial drivers at Kasoa following complaints that some are charging passengers more than the approved eight percent increase in transport fares.

The exercise, led by GPRTU Deputy National Public Relations Officer Samuel Amoah, targeted various loading points along the Kasoa-Accra route.

According to the union, some drivers are allegedly charging fares more than 30 percent above the approved rates, despite the recent adjustment being limited to eight percent.

The taskforce says the monitoring exercise is aimed at ensuring drivers comply with the approved fares and protecting passengers from excessive charges.

Speaking to Adom News, Samuel Amoah said the union has set aside some days to educate both drivers and passengers on the approved fares.

He warned that drivers who continue to charge unapproved fares after the education exercise will be handed over to the police for the necessary legal action.

During the exercise, the taskforce confronted some drivers and their mates and compelled them to refund excess fares collected from passengers.

Some passengers who spoke to Adom News welcomed the intervention, while others expressed frustration over the fares allegedly being charged by some drivers.

Meanwhile, Samuel Amoah has urged drivers not to panic over a possible increase in fuel prices in the next pricing window.

He said the GPRTU would take the necessary steps to review transport fares should fuel prices continue to rise.

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