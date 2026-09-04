GPRTU proposes 30% increase in transport fares

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has proposed a 30 per cent increase in public transport fares, citing rising fuel prices and other operating costs.

The proposed adjustment has been submitted to the Ministry of Transport for consideration and remains subject to negotiations between the union and the government.

Deputy Industrial and Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, said current fares were no longer sufficient to cover the cost of operating commercial vehicles.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Thursday, September 3, Mr Amoah said the cost pressures extended beyond fuel to include spare parts, lubricants, insurance and taxes.

“If we don’t come out with any increment, the drivers will still be running at a loss,” he said.

Earlier fare increase suspended

The GPRTU had earlier proposed an increase in fares in August but suspended the move after the government appealed for more time and introduced an intervention to absorb GH¢2 per litre of diesel.

Mr Amoah said the intervention had provided some relief to transport operators but had not reduced fuel prices sufficiently to make the existing fares sustainable.

He said the union had therefore returned to the negotiating table with a proposed 30 per cent adjustment.

However, he stressed that the figure could be revised downwards depending on the outcome of discussions with the government and any reduction in operating costs.

Fuel price reduction could avert increase

Mr Amoah said the proposed fare increase could be reduced or abandoned altogether if the government succeeded in bringing down fuel prices and other major cost components.

“It’s likely it might come down. But for the increment not to happen, they would have to reduce the fuel price and the other components before we decide not to increase the fares,” he said.

He maintained that some level of fare adjustment would be necessary if operating costs remained at their current levels.

The proposed increase is therefore not yet an approved adjustment, as the final fare will depend on negotiations between the GPRTU and the Ministry of Transport.

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