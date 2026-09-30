UK identified as leading destination for Ghana’s illicit cannabis exports – Report

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The United Kingdom has become the principal destination for Ghana’s illicit cannabis exports, according to findings in the Global Organised Crime Index.

The report links international demand to the potency of cannabis produced in Ghana, identifying markets in Europe and North America.

“Renowned for its potency, Ghanaian cannabis has become sought after in North American and European markets, with the UK now the primary destination for the country’s cannabis exports,” the Global Organised Crime Index claimed.

According to the report, Ghana has emerged as a prominent cannabis cultivation area in Africa, with seizures accounting for the bulk of drug interdictions in the country.

It highlights an increase in interceptions at Accra International Airport and border towns, attributing the trend to growing demand for high-THC cannabis.

“In particular, there has been a notable rise in the seizure of cannabis-laden cargo at the Accra International Airport and at border towns, driven by increasing demand for the high-THC cannabis produced in Ghana,” the report claimed.

The findings also associate expanding cultivation with misunderstanding of the legal framework governing cannabis use for health and industrial purposes.

“Cannabis cultivation expanded after Ghana decriminalised its use for health and industrial purposes, due to a significant extent to a misunderstanding of the new legal regime,” it states.

The report further describes cannabis cultivation as an important source of income for some communities in Ghana, highlighting the economic dimension of the illicit trade.

Below is the full report

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