U20 Women’s World Cup: Bjorkgren hails Black Princesses’ win over Korea

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkgren has praised the Black Princesses following their impressive victory over Korea at the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Ghana bounced back from their opening-day defeat to Ecuador with a convincing 3-1 win over Korea, with captain Sarah Nyarko earning the Player of the Match award.

Bjorkgren, who was in attendance, was impressed by the performance and revealed that several players from the Black Princesses squad could earn call-ups to the senior national team in the near future.

“I’m happy that they bounced back today. They had a rough first game, but they performed so well today and were really dominant.

“There are many really good players here. There are three, four, maybe a potential five players that will be there [in the Black Queens setup] sooner or later, at least.”

Ghana will face France in their final group game, needing just a point to secure qualification to the knockout stage.

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