Audio By Carbonatix
Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkgren has praised the Black Princesses following their impressive victory over Korea at the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.
Ghana bounced back from their opening-day defeat to Ecuador with a convincing 3-1 win over Korea, with captain Sarah Nyarko earning the Player of the Match award.
Bjorkgren, who was in attendance, was impressed by the performance and revealed that several players from the Black Princesses squad could earn call-ups to the senior national team in the near future.
“I’m happy that they bounced back today. They had a rough first game, but they performed so well today and were really dominant.
“There are many really good players here. There are three, four, maybe a potential five players that will be there [in the Black Queens setup] sooner or later, at least.”
Ghana will face France in their final group game, needing just a point to secure qualification to the knockout stage.
Latest Stories
-
Messi agrees to buy second Spanish club
1 hour
-
Ruthless Raphinha inspires Barcelona to Feyenoord win
1 hour
-
Nii Moi Thompson says government must put SMEs at heart of 24-Hour Economy
1 hour
-
24-Hour Economy was not born with Mahama’s second term, says Nii Moi Thompson
2 hours
-
Apple’s new boss starts with big gamble on costly first folding iPhone
2 hours
-
24-Hour Economy was born from Ghana’s 48-year development plan – Nii Moi Thompson
2 hours
-
Motorcycle number plates: The growing practice of concealment
3 hours
-
Two accused of land guard activities weep in court
3 hours
-
Gauff saves match points to set up Rybakina semi-final
3 hours
-
Police record seven major breakthroughs in crime fight
3 hours
-
Okraku credits Black Princesses technical team for Korea Win
3 hours
-
Police arrest suspects over Buipe, highway robberies and weapons trading
3 hours
-
U20 Women’s World Cup: Bjorkgren hails Black Princesses’ win over Korea
3 hours
-
Man found dead in suspected suicide at Assin-Amoabeng
3 hours
-
ODRO’S Foundation supports persons living with disabilities in Cape Coast
3 hours