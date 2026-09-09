Football

U20 Women’s World Cup: Bjorkgren hails Black Princesses’ win over Korea

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  9 September 2026 10:22pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkgren has praised the Black Princesses following their impressive victory over Korea at the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Ghana bounced back from their opening-day defeat to Ecuador with a convincing 3-1 win over Korea, with captain Sarah Nyarko earning the Player of the Match award.

Bjorkgren, who was in attendance, was impressed by the performance and revealed that several players from the Black Princesses squad could earn call-ups to the senior national team in the near future.

“I’m happy that they bounced back today. They had a rough first game, but they performed so well today and were really dominant.

“There are many really good players here. There are three, four, maybe a potential five players that will be there [in the Black Queens setup] sooner or later, at least.”

Ghana will face France in their final group game, needing just a point to secure qualification to the knockout stage.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group