‘The future is bright’ – Gyan backs Black Princesses squad after U-20 World Cup exit

Audio By Carbonatix
The brand ambassador for all national teams and colts football, Asamoah Gyan, has backed the Ghana U-20 women's players for exploits despite their exit from the 2026 U-20 Women's World Cup.
The Black Princesses were knocked out of the competition after losing 4-0 to France in their final Group C game in Poland on Saturday, September 12.
Ghana lost their opening game before beating South Korea in their second group game but suffered another group stage exit after succumbing to defeat against the French team.
Despite picking up just three points from three games, Gyan believes the future is bright for the players, who he believes gave a good account of themselves.
"There are more opportunities. I know some of you will be asking yourselves, 'Where do we go from here? What are we going to do?' But I can assure you that nobody knows tomorrow," he said in a meeting with the players.
"It will be ending day by day. So, just have faith in yourself. Keep on doing your training. Keep your faith high. And I'm sure the future is bright because of the way you've performed from day one till now; nobody can say anything bad. But we didn't get the result we wanted.
"We are out, but we are not done. From here, we think about ourselves. We think about how we are going to come back stronger."
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