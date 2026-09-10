2026 U-20 WWC: Sarah Nyarko targets knockout stages with Black Princesses after victory over South Korea

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Princesses captain Sarah Nyarko says she is hoping to guide the team to the knockout stages of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup for the first time.
Nyarko scored in the Princesses' 3-1 victory over South Korea in their second group game at the global tournament as Ghana kept alive hopes of advancing from Group C.
Charles Sampson's side recovered from an opening game defeat to record their first win in the competition, matching their point tally from two years ago.
Speaking after the game, the skipper said the team was prepared to get the needed results.
"Coming into the game on the back of the defeat to Ecuador, we were determined and locked in to win. The only worry was that we lost focus after scoring our goals and then we conceded. We are looking to focus in the next game and pick up another win," Nyarko said.
"We have been here eight times, and in the previous seven we have not gone past the group stage, so we are hoping to break that jinx and get to the knockout stage."
On her goal and the Player of the Match award, she added, "I was very excited after scoring because this is my first World Cup, and scoring meant a lot. It's a big stage for every player. For the Player of the Match, it's an award that goes to everyone on the team because I didn't do this alone."
"We know the game against France won't be easy, but we want to win."
Latest Stories
-
Anti-corruption fight going nowhere without institutional independence – Kissi Agyebeng
3 minutes
-
Minority demands documents to account for GH¢49.7m South Africa evacuation cost
3 minutes
-
Iceland to propose whaling ban, leaving Norway and Japan isolated
10 minutes
-
‘Significant casualties’ after fire on cargo ship in eastern China
16 minutes
-
Ghana must build a national reading culture to drive knowledge economy—Educationist
16 minutes
-
When fifty-five thousand children fail, who else has failed ?
17 minutes
-
Russian drone incursion delays Zelensky flight
18 minutes
-
MMDAs must take responsibility for sanitation – Mahama Ayariga
20 minutes
-
Not all hypertension medicines cause erectile dysfunction – Kwame Sarpong Asiedu
21 minutes
-
Kofi Tonto accuses NDC government of failing to deliver promised education reset
27 minutes
-
Ghana must actively screen healthy people for hypertension and chronic disease -CDD
28 minutes
-
Nkoranza 24-hour economy market project 5% complete as minister threatens contract termination
29 minutes
-
Ghanaians urged to check blood pressure regularly to detect hypertension early
30 minutes
-
Assin Fosu family races to save abducted 30-year-old after ransom demand rises to GH¢49,500
31 minutes
-
I chose local government because it needs fixing – Mahama Ayariga
32 minutes