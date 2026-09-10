Football | National

2026 U-20 WWC: Sarah Nyarko targets knockout stages with Black Princesses after victory over South Korea

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  10 September 2026 9:53am
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Black Princesses captain Sarah Nyarko says she is hoping to guide the team to the knockout stages of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup for the first time.

Nyarko scored in the Princesses' 3-1 victory over South Korea in their second group game at the global tournament as Ghana kept alive hopes of advancing from Group C.

Charles Sampson's side recovered from an opening game defeat to record their first win in the competition, matching their point tally from two years ago.

Speaking after the game, the skipper said the team was prepared to get the needed results.

"Coming into the game on the back of the defeat to Ecuador, we were determined and locked in to win. The only worry was that we lost focus after scoring our goals and then we conceded. We are looking to focus in the next game and pick up another win," Nyarko said.

"We have been here eight times, and in the previous seven we have not gone past the group stage, so we are hoping to break that jinx and get to the knockout stage."

On her goal and the Player of the Match award, she added, "I was very excited after scoring because this is my first World Cup, and scoring meant a lot. It's a big stage for every player. For the Player of the Match, it's an award that goes to everyone on the team because I didn't do this alone."

"We know the game against France won't be easy, but we want to win."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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