Black Stars management ignored players’ health conditions ahead of Gambia game – Ernest Thompson alleges

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Black Stars Management Committee member, Ernest Thompson has alleged that the team’s management failed to give adequate attention to the players’ health conditions ahead of Ghana’s defeat against Gambia.
Mr Thompson claimed that the management committee did not review the findings of medical assessments conducted by the team’s medical staff.
"In selecting players, there is a lot that goes into it. ... At a final meeting (before any match day), the medical team is also present to look at each player and assess the state of the player. In this case, I can tell you that the management committee of the Black Stars never meet to take a look at the list. At the end of the day, some of them told me, saying, 'We don't have anything to do with this list, we have washed our hands off the list, they should go and play the match'. Once you have that kind of distinction at the GFA, you have a problem," he said on Joy FM's Super Morning Show following the match on Tuesday, September 29.
"There is a problem there, the Black Stars management committee washed their hands off this list," he added.
Mr Thompson added, "Let us draw the distinction very well, the very management, there is something wrong there in the way they are managing the national team, you don't manage a national team as if you are managing a club-level team."
He suggested that this alleged lapse might have contributed to the Black Stars’ poor performance in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
Ghana surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 to Gambia in Accra, prompting criticism of the team’s performance and leadership.
He described the national team as being in shambles, attributing its difficulties to what he considered failures by its leadership.
READ ALSO: AFCON 2027Q: Ghana suffer 4-2 defeat to Gambia
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