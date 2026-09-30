HP News 10 | National

Sam George calls for Black Stars disbandment, GFA dissolution after Gambia defeat

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  30 September 2026 5:50am
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Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister, Samuel Nartey George, has called for the disbandment of the Black Stars and the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following Ghana’s 4-2 defeat to The Gambia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana surrendered a two-goal lead at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, with Ernest Nuamah and Felix Afena-Gyan putting the Black Stars ahead before The Gambia mounted a comeback to secure victory.

The defeat came days after Ghana lost 2-0 to Ivory Coast in their opening Group C fixture.

The back-to-back defeats have left Ghana facing a difficult route in its bid to qualify for the 2027 AFCON, which will be hosted jointly by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The Black Stars are seeking a return to the continental competition after failing to qualify for the 2025 edition in Morocco.

Reacting to questions on X, Mr George, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, called for sweeping changes to Ghana’s football administration.

“As for the Black Stars, my position before is my position today. Disband the team. Sack the FA. Let FIFA ban us for two years. Take the time to properly rebuild the team. Truth hurts, but the patchwork is worse. Cheers,” he wrote.

Ghana will return to action in October for a double-header against Somalia as the team continues its campaign to secure qualification for the 2027 AFCON.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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