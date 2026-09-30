Over 2,000 teachers in Dormaa comply with strike – GNAT Secretary

Justice Acquah, the Dormaa District Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in the Bono Region says none of the about 2,000 teachers in 25 basic schools in the area has reported to school.

He said the teachers were complying with a directive from the GNAT to stay in their homes, as the association undertook the industrial action.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Mr Acquah called on the government to address the concerns of GNAT for the teachers to return to the classroom.

He said if the government pays at least promotion arrears of the teachers, GNAT would call-off the strike.

However, Mr Acquah indicated that as administrators some head teachers of some of the schools were still on duty.

Mr Acquah noted that GNAT would not have declared the strike if the government had addressed some concerns.

He urged families to exercise restraint as GNAT negotiated a better condition of service for teachers, promising that the teachers would soon return to the classroom.

During a round visit, virtually all the basic schools in the Dormaa-Ahenkro Township had been closed.

Some of the schools visited include the Roman Catholic Primary ‘A’ and ‘B’ school as well as the Seventh Day Adventists (SDA) basic school.

Others include the Dormaa Senior High School Experimental Municipal Assembly, Saint Dominic Roman Catholic and the Presbyterian schools.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.