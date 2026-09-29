Teachers in Sekondi -Takoradi join in nationwide strike 

Audio By Carbonatix
Some school Children within Diabene, Nkroful, Apowa and its environs were disappointed to be greeted by locked doors on Monday morning.
A visit around 0800hours, revealed how these school children who did not hear the news of the strike had been left tired and stranded at the Diabene Catholic school and the Nkroful Methodist school.
The strike has been declared by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers’ Association of Ghana (PRETAG).
The unions are protesting delays in placing promoted teachers on their appropriate salary scales.
At the Apowa St. John’s Methodist Basic School, pupils had reported for school by 0735 hours, but some classrooms remained locked with no teacher available.
The situation was similar at the Ankyernyin Basic School.
Some parents the GNA engaged prayed the teachers returned to the classrooms to keep the children busy and active.
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