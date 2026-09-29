UN Secretary-General expresses optimism about future, pledges support for Mahama, AU

President John Dramani Mahama has held discussions with Mr António Guterres, outgoing Secretary-General of the United Nations, as part of his engagements on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

A statement issued by the Presidency said Mr Guterres, who has been in office since 2017, congratulated President Mahama on his initiatives and expressed optimism about their prospects.

It said the UN Secretary-General recalled the adoption of the draft UN Resolution on reparations and reparatory justice and expressed optimism about its future prospects and response.

Mr Guterres also commended President Mahama for his leadership and commitment to Ghana and Africa, including the Accra Reset Agenda and his advocacy for reforms in the existing international financial architecture.

The meeting also discussed regional dynamics and developments in West Africa and the Sahel, with particular attention to peace and security challenges.

President Mahama, for his part, congratulated the outgoing Secretary-General on his leadership during what he described as trying times for international diplomacy and dwindling global aid.

He also wished Mr Guterres well ahead of the end of his tenure next year.

President Mahama and Mr Guterres have maintained cordial relations over the period of the Secretary-General’s service.

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