77 aspirants pick NDC nomination forms in Sunyani West

A total of 77 aspirants have picked nomination forms to contest various executive positions in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sunyani West Constituency.

The Sunyani West Constituency Elections Director of the NDC, Stephen Diawuo, disclosed this in an interview with the media at Odomase, the constituency capital.

He said the forms were obtained online, although only five aspirants had so far submitted their completed forms.

Mr Diawuo urged aspirants who had encountered difficulties in completing or submitting their nominations to contact the constituency office for assistance.

He said the office remained available to support candidates through the filing process.

Meanwhile, an aspirant for the position of Deputy Constituency Secretary, Felix Kyere, expressed confidence that the internal elections would be conducted smoothly.

He said the NDC valued its internal electoral processes and remained committed to observing the law.

Mr Kyere also appealed to aspirants and their supporters to conduct their campaigns with decorum, stressing the need for a peaceful and orderly process as the party prepares for the constituency elections.

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