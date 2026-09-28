Osman Ayariga: Thousands of youth seeking NDC positions show party is attractive to young Ghanaians

Audio By Carbonatix
National Youth Authority (NYA) Chief Executive Officer and NDC Deputy National Youth Organizer, Osman Ayariga, says the large number of young people seeking positions within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) demonstrates the party’s growing attractiveness among Ghana’s youth.
According to him, the thousands of young people who have picked forms to contest various constituency-level positions reflect a strong interest in participating in the affairs of the NDC and contributing to its activities.
Mr Ayariga made the observation in a Facebook post on Monday, September 28, after leading a team from the NDC headquarters to the Central Region over the weekend to vet aspirants seeking various constituency positions.
“The thousands of youth aspiring for various positions in the NDC clearly shows the party is truly attractive to the youth of Ghana,” he said, while congratulating all those who had picked forms to contest the various positions. He concluded his message with the hashtag #YouthPower.
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