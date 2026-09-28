Osman Ayariga leads NDC team to vet constituency aspirants in Central Region

NDC Deputy National Youth Organizer and Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Osman Ayariga, has led a team from the party’s headquarters to vet aspirants contesting various constituency-level positions in the Central Region.

The vetting exercise, according to Mr Ayariga, was conducted over the weekend as the party prepares for its constituency-level organisational processes.

In a Facebook post on Monday, September 28, he said the exercise provided an opportunity for the party to assess aspirants seeking to serve in various constituency portfolios across the region.

Mr Ayariga also congratulated all persons who had picked forms to contest the various positions, noting that the large number of young people seeking to participate in the party’s internal processes was a sign of the NDC’s appeal among Ghanaian youth.

He accompanied the post with the hashtag #YouthPower.

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