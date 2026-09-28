National Investment Quiz: West Africa SHS, St. Louis SHS advance to semi-finals

Audio By Carbonatix
West Africa Senior High School (WASS) and St. Louis Senior High School have secured qualification to the semi-finals of the 2026 National Investment Quiz after emerging as the top two schools in the third quarter-final contest.
West Africa SHS topped the contest with 50 points, while St. Louis SHS finished second with 32 points, securing the two available semi-final slots.
Our Lady of Mercy Senior High School (OLAM) recorded 29 points, while E.P.C. Mawuko Girls finished with 15 points.
Contest 3 Results
West Africa SHS – 50 points — Qualified
St. Louis SHS – 32 points — Qualified
OLAM – 29 points
E.P.C. Mawuko Girls – 15 points
West Africa SHS produced a strong performance to finish 18 points ahead of St. Louis SHS and establish a clear lead in the contest.
The participating schools were tested on their knowledge of investment and financial concepts, with speed, accuracy and teamwork playing an important role in determining the final standings.
The qualification of West Africa SHS and St. Louis SHS means they join the schools that have already secured places in the semi-finals.
The remaining quarter-final contest will determine the final schools to complete the semi-final line-up.
The 2026 National Investment Quiz is organised by the Young Investors Network in partnership with the Ghana Stock Exchange and the Central Securities Depository, with support from organisations within Ghana’s financial, investment, telecommunications and media sectors.
Latest Stories
-
Pay striking teachers before expressway spending, Dr Kingsley Agyemang tells government
20 minutes
-
Customs intercepts assault rifle, two pistols and 610 rounds of ammunition at Tema Port
32 minutes
-
PKO boxers secure wins at Odwira Festival
46 minutes
-
South Tongu Records Rise in Teenage Pregnancy
1 hour
-
Cabinet threw out US health compact faster than anything I’ve seen – Mahama
1 hour
-
MoFA urges Finance Ministry to reverse World Bank food programme withdrawal over GH¢643m commitments
1 hour
-
NAGRAT demands signed timelines before calling off strike
1 hour
-
National Investment Quiz: West Africa SHS, St. Louis SHS advance to semi-finals
2 hours
-
Shatta Wale appeals to Mahama for balanced framework to tackle social media abuse without stifling free speech
2 hours
-
Education Ministry urges data-driven talks to resolve teacher impasse
2 hours
-
‘What we wanted was money to buy medications’ – Dr Nawaane on US health support
2 hours
-
Osman Ayariga leads NDC team to vet constituency aspirants in Central Region
2 hours
-
‘We shouldn’t allow their drugs in just because they’re giving us $100m’ – Dr Nawaane
2 hours
-
US health deal medical records are a ‘no-go area’ – Parliament health committee
2 hours
-
Teachers’ strike: Gov’t has shown no seriousness on Collective Agreement – GNAT
2 hours