National Investment Quiz: West Africa SHS, St. Louis SHS advance to semi-finals

West Africa Senior High School (WASS) and St. Louis Senior High School have secured qualification to the semi-finals of the 2026 National Investment Quiz after emerging as the top two schools in the third quarter-final contest.

West Africa SHS topped the contest with 50 points, while St. Louis SHS finished second with 32 points, securing the two available semi-final slots.

Our Lady of Mercy Senior High School (OLAM) recorded 29 points, while E.P.C. Mawuko Girls finished with 15 points.

Contest 3 Results

West Africa SHS – 50 points — Qualified

St. Louis SHS – 32 points — Qualified

OLAM – 29 points

E.P.C. Mawuko Girls – 15 points

West Africa SHS produced a strong performance to finish 18 points ahead of St. Louis SHS and establish a clear lead in the contest.

The participating schools were tested on their knowledge of investment and financial concepts, with speed, accuracy and teamwork playing an important role in determining the final standings.

The qualification of West Africa SHS and St. Louis SHS means they join the schools that have already secured places in the semi-finals.

The remaining quarter-final contest will determine the final schools to complete the semi-final line-up.

The 2026 National Investment Quiz is organised by the Young Investors Network in partnership with the Ghana Stock Exchange and the Central Securities Depository, with support from organisations within Ghana’s financial, investment, telecommunications and media sectors.

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