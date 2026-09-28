Investments

National Investment Quiz: West Africa SHS, St. Louis SHS advance to semi-finals

Source: Sarah Esinam Atiemo  
  28 September 2026 6:39pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

West Africa Senior High School (WASS) and St. Louis Senior High School have secured qualification to the semi-finals of the 2026 National Investment Quiz after emerging as the top two schools in the third quarter-final contest.

West Africa SHS topped the contest with 50 points, while St. Louis SHS finished second with 32 points, securing the two available semi-final slots.

Our Lady of Mercy Senior High School (OLAM) recorded 29 points, while E.P.C. Mawuko Girls finished with 15 points.

Contest 3 Results

West Africa SHS – 50 points — Qualified

St. Louis SHS – 32 points — Qualified

OLAM – 29 points

E.P.C. Mawuko Girls – 15 points

West Africa SHS produced a strong performance to finish 18 points ahead of St. Louis SHS and establish a clear lead in the contest.

The participating schools were tested on their knowledge of investment and financial concepts, with speed, accuracy and teamwork playing an important role in determining the final standings.

The qualification of West Africa SHS and St. Louis SHS means they join the schools that have already secured places in the semi-finals.

The remaining quarter-final contest will determine the final schools to complete the semi-final line-up.

The 2026 National Investment Quiz is organised by the Young Investors Network in partnership with the Ghana Stock Exchange and the Central Securities Depository, with support from organisations within Ghana’s financial, investment, telecommunications and media sectors.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group