NSMQ 2026: Amaniampong’s ‘Onipa’ starts new mission at St. Louis with one-eighth spot

St. Louis SHS has cruised into the One-Eighth Stage of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) with a commanding performance, posting 69 points, the highest score recorded across all three contest venues on the opening day.

The Ashanti Region giants comfortably outclassed SDA SHS, Bekwai and T.I. AMASS, Salaga at the CNC Auditorium, finishing 30 points ahead of SDA Bekwai, who managed 39 points, while T.I. AMASS ended on 18 points.

St. Louis set the pace from the opening round, taking an early lead with 25 points against SDA Bekwai’s 19 points and T.I. AMASS’s 11 points.

They extended that advantage in the Speed Race, moving to 43 points, while SDA Bekwai had 16 points and T.I. AMASS 10 points.

The contest was effectively tilting in St. Louis’ favour by the third round as they dominated the Problem of the Day to reach 53 points, leaving SDA Bekwai on 23 points and T.I. AMASS on 11 points.

They added seven points in Round Four to move to 60 points before finishing strongly with nine more points to seal a 69-point victory.

The impressive performance also marked a new chapter for Isaac Banyala Junior, popularly known as “Onipa,” who guided Amaniampong SHS to their first-ever semi-finals of last year’s competition.

Onipa is now with St. Louis, with a different mission, to help a girls’ school win the coveted NSMQ trophy.

Speaking to JoyNews, he said he joined St. Louis because he wanted to support a girls’ school to win the competition, adding that St. Louis was the only girls’ school he knew and considered the best.

His first outing with the school could hardly have been more emphatic.

With 69 points, St. Louis not only secured their place in the One-Eighth Stage but also emerged as the highest-scoring school across the three venues on Day One of the 2026 NSMQ.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service, with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance.

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