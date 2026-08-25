NSMQ 2026: One-Eighth stage beckons as 81 schools chase national glory

The race for the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) trophy has entered a crucial stage, with 81 schools set to battle in the One-Eighth stage.

The One-Eighth Stage field is made up of 49 schools that qualified automatically from the Preliminary stage, the five highest-scoring losing schools from the preliminaries and 27 seeded schools, all of whom will now compete for progression to the next stage.

With the preliminaries now complete, the competition has reached the point where every contest carries even greater weight. One strong performance could push a school closer to the coveted trophy, while a single defeat could bring its campaign to an end.

The 49 automatic qualifiers earned their places by winning their respective preliminary contests, while the five highest-scoring losing schools secured another opportunity to remain in the competition.

The 27 seeded schools, who entered the championship at this stage, will also join the battle as the competition moves closer to the coveted trophy and the ultimate bragging rights.

The stage is expected to produce more thrilling encounters as some of Ghana’s strongest academic teams go head-to-head for the limited places in the next round.

For the schools involved, the stakes extend beyond simply winning a contest. A deep run in the NSMQ brings national recognition, school pride and the opportunity to add another chapter to their institution’s academic history.

The One-Eighth Stage is scheduled to run from Wednesday, August 26 to Friday, August 28, 2026, with the 81 schools expected to show their academic prowess as they fight for the limited places available in the quarter-finals.

The survivors will then advance to the quarter-finals, scheduled for Sunday, August 30, to Tuesday, September 1.

The competition will narrow further at the semi-final stage on Thursday, September 3, where only the strongest teams will remain in contention.

Ultimately, just three schools will survive the academic marathon to compete for the coveted NSMQ trophy at the grand finale on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

With 81 schools now eyeing the ultimate prize, the One-Eighth Stage promises another round of fierce academic battles, dramatic twists and high-pressure moments.

The road to NSMQ 2026 glory is narrowing and the battle for survival begins now.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance.

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