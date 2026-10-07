Ibrahim Mahama urges Ghanaians to overcome fear and venture into business

Dzata Cement founder Ibrahim Mahama has encouraged Ghanaians to venture into business without fear and aim higher in their entrepreneurial pursuits.

Speaking at the company’s fifth anniversary celebration in Tema, Mr Mahama urged aspiring entrepreneurs to draw inspiration from his own business experience as they pursue their ambitions.

The celebration also highlighted the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority’s (GPHA) plans to modernise cement handling and reduce dust at the country’s ports.

The GPHA Director of Ports, Tebon Zumah, expressed concern about the use of grabs and hoppers, which generate dust during cement handling.

He said the authority was considering new systems and intended to challenge cement manufacturers in the coming years to adopt methods that would eliminate visible dust when cement vessels are at berth.

The proposed changes form part of the authority’s efforts to improve cargo handling at the ports.

Meanwhile, Dzata Cement’s Group Human Resources Director, Philip Adai Mensah, encouraged employees to demonstrate loyalty, dedication, service and perseverance in their work.

He said these values would contribute to their wellbeing and help them earn the respect of their families and colleagues.

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