Bawumia has the dignity to lead and the vision Ghana needs – Gabby

New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has praised the leadership qualities of former Vice-President and NPP presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, saying he has the dignity, temperament, and vision to guide Ghana through difficult decisions and technological advancement.

In a birthday tribute celebrating Dr Bawumia at 63 on Wednesday, October 7, Mr Otchere-Darko expressed confidence in his ability to identify opportunities and help young people realise their ambitions.

“You have the dignity to lead, the temperament to make difficult decisions and the vision to recognise opportunities where others see impossibilities,” he wrote.

He highlighted the impact of artificial intelligence, arguing that Ghana needs leadership capable of understanding the future and preparing young people to benefit from it.

“As AI reshapes our world, Ghana needs leadership that understands the future and can help our young people turn anxiety into ambition and ambition into opportunity and prosperity,” he stated.

Mr Otchere-Darko’s tribute also looked ahead to Ghana’s presidential election in December 2028, expressing confidence in Dr Bawumia’s preparation and experience.

“Whoever emerges to contest you in 2028 will face a man with nearly two decades of preparation, experience and a demonstrated instinct for solving problems,” he wrote.

He noted that the former Vice-President’s birthday coincided with what he described as the NPP’s formal conferment of the title of Leader on him.

“Fittingly, the week you turn 63 is the week the NPP has formally bestowed upon you the title of Leader,” he said.

Reflecting on their association over nearly 20 years, Mr Otchere-Darko described Dr Bawumia as loyal, patriotic and humble, with confidence in what Ghanaians can achieve.

“Since you welcomed Ken, Joe and me into your Kanda home nearly 20 years ago, I have come to know a man of remarkable character. I have never seen you angry, heard you insult anyone or known you to be touched by scandal,” he wrote.

He concluded by wishing Dr Bawumia health, strength and wisdom for the journey ahead.

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