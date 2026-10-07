‘I never gave up’ – Abanga Fusani reflects on journey to NPP Youth Organiser victory

Newly elected NPP National Youth Organiser, Abanga Fusani Yakubu, says hard work, consistency and sacrifice helped him overcome previous defeats to secure a decisive victory in the party’s recent elections.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, Mr Abanga reflected on his political journey, which has been marked by several setbacks before his latest breakthrough.

He recalled that his political career began at the University of Ghana, where he served as a TESCON organiser and aspired to become TESCON president.

However, he and his opponent, Appiah Ofosu Prince, popularly known as Political Prince, were both disqualified from the contest.

He said the setback opened another opportunity when NPP National Chairman John Boadu invited him to work at the party’s headquarters.

“I served him at the headquarters from 2015 to 2022,” he said.

His next major challenge came in 2019 when he contested the NPP parliamentary primaries in Aowin. “I lost by six votes,” he recalled.

Three years later, he returned to contest for the position of National Youth Organiser but lost to Salam Mustafa Ibrahim.

“I was second, if you recall. So I never gave up, even though I lost,” he said.

Mr Abanga then returned to Aowin and contested the parliamentary primaries, winning close to 70% to become the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election.

Despite the NPP’s nearly 6,000-vote advantage over the NDC in the constituency, he lost the parliamentary election by just 103 votes.

He said those experiences strengthened his resolve ahead of the latest NPP national elections.

“One thing that I’ve realised about our party people. They believe in hard work. They believe in consistency, sacrifice, and this time they decided to reward me because I’ve been consistent and I’ve worked hard over the years,” he said.

Mr Abanga said he returned to the party’s grassroots and engaged members, presenting his vision, policies and programmes.

He said the delegates eventually concluded that he was the right candidate and gave him an overwhelming endorsement.

“That’s why they endorsed me overwhelmingly,” he said. Abanga Fusani believes his consistency also helped build trust among delegates.

“You see, if you are consistent in politics, one sympathy vote counts as well, and with dedication and consistency, people begin to believe every day you are preaching one message, one message, one meaning. You mean it. You are honest. You are sincere. They want to try you and see,” he said.

Mr Abanga said his victory ultimately demonstrated the confidence the NPP’s youth have placed in his leadership.

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