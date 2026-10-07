Nigeria nears 2,000 repatriations from South Africa after latest evacuation flight

Another 105 Nigerians arrived in Lagos ​from South Africa on Friday, bringing ‌to 1,926 the number repatriated since June following xenophobic attacks, the foreign ministry ​said on Tuesday.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Oluwafemi Adeniyi said the latest ⁠group comprised 26 men, 29 women, and 50 children.

The latest group was the 14th consular evacuation flight from South Africa since the evacuation programme began on June 10, Adeniyi said.

The exercise is continuing, ‌with ⁠more Nigerians undergoing verification and clearance in South Africa ahead of planned repatriation flights.

Abuja said it ​was working ​with ⁠South African authorities to tackle xenophobic violence, while ​urging Nigerians in the country ​to ⁠be vigilant, obey local laws and stay in contact with ⁠its ​mission in Pretoria for ​consular assistance.

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