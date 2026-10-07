Africa

Nigeria nears 2,000 repatriations from South Africa after latest evacuation flight

Source: Reuters  
  7 October 2026 3:06am
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Another 105 Nigerians arrived in Lagos ​from South Africa on Friday, bringing ‌to 1,926 the number repatriated since June following xenophobic attacks, the foreign ministry ​said on Tuesday.

  • Foreign ministry spokesperson Oluwafemi Adeniyi said the latest ⁠group comprised 26 men, 29 women, and 50 children.
  • The latest group was the 14th consular evacuation flight from South Africa since the evacuation programme began on June 10, Adeniyi said.
  • The exercise is continuing, ‌with ⁠more Nigerians undergoing verification and clearance in South Africa ahead of planned repatriation flights.
  • Abuja said it ​was working ​with ⁠South African authorities to tackle xenophobic violence, while ​urging Nigerians in the country ​to ⁠be vigilant, obey local laws and stay in contact with ⁠its ​mission in Pretoria for ​consular assistance.

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