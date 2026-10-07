Mahama Ayariga proposes bank-adopted streets as part of stronger public-private partnership

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has proposed the renaming of selected streets to reflect the spirit of cooperation between Ghana’s banking sector and society.

According to the Minister, the initiative is intended to make public spaces symbols of the relationship between financial institutions and the communities they serve.

Mr Ayariga made the proposal during an engagement with Heads of Banks, where he shared his vision of building a more cooperative society in which institutions and citizens contribute to national development.

He said the proposal goes beyond changing street names, urging banks to adopt selected streets and support their maintenance and beautification.

“When a bank adopts a street, it is not merely cleaning a road; it is investing in the dignity of our people and the pride of our communities,” Mr Ayariga said.

He stressed that the initiative should not be viewed as an additional burden on banks but as a partnership between the banking sector and government.

The Minister assured the bank heads that his Ministry would work with them to establish a fair, transparent and sustainable framework for the initiative.

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