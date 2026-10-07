National

Mahama Ayariga urges banks to take responsibility for beautifying public spaces

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  7 October 2026 4:20am
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The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has called on banks to play a greater role in maintaining and beautifying public spaces across the country.

Speaking at a meeting with Heads of Banks, Mr Ayariga said financial institutions have the resources, reach and corporate responsibility to contribute meaningfully to cleaner, greener and more welcoming communities.

He proposed that selected streets could be renamed in a manner that highlights the partnership between banks and society, with the institutions subsequently encouraged to adopt and maintain those streets.

Mr Ayariga said such an initiative would help deepen cooperation between government, the private sector and citizens while improving the appearance of communities.

“I believe that banks have the resources, the reach, and the responsibility to help keep our public spaces clean, green, and welcoming,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that the initiative would be based on partnership rather than compulsion, stressing that the Ministry would work closely with the banking sector to develop a transparent and sustainable framework.

He said the broader objective is to build a society where every institution and citizen recognises their role in contributing to national development.

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